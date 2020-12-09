EBENSBURG – Free COVID-19 testing is slated to be offered in Cambria County from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, according to Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator.
The logistics are still being worked out in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the contractor that will perform the testing, and more information is expected to be released nearer to the scheduled testing dates, Martynuska said. One possibility he mentioned is the use of a CamTran bus as a mobile testing site.
Martynuska said it’s expected that workers will be able to administer about 500 tests per day.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Dec. 1 announced an extension of its contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide COVID-19 testing across the state.
The stated goal is to provide testing in 61 of the state’s 67 counties by the end of the 12-week period that began Dec. 1; the remaining six counties have their own health departments providing other means of testing.
