JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria Somerset Tea Party will host Dave Giordano at 7 p.m. Monday at Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
Giordano, field coordinator for the John Birch Society for southern New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware, will present “Coming Your Way Via Free Trade – Stop the North American Union.”
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, email ragley@atlanticbb.net.
