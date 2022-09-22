JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria Somerset Tea Party will host Dave Giordano at 7 p.m. Monday at Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center, 130 Johnstown Pike, Johnstown.
Giordano, field coordinator for the John Birch Society for southern New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware, will present “Danger of a Constitutional Convention and the Deep State.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Information: 814-241-2772 or steve@pennglassfender.com.
