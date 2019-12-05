Cambria Somerset Authority officials approved a move Thursday to finish repairing years-old damage to the Border Line and the tunnel it runs through – a move necessary to provide water to a Vinco natural gas plant through another line.
Authority officials have been aware of the damage to the 1880s-era line and collapsed tunnel, which is buried 8 feet below the entrance to the James Mayer Trail near Riverside’s Michigan Avenue.
But because of more immediate issues, the work was put on hold until now because the CSA will soon add the CPV Fairview power plant – an approximately $310,000 annual customer – to its list of industrial buyers, CSA Chairman Jim Greco said.
“Getting the Border (pipeline) fixed is going to give us the flexibility we need for CPV,” Greco said.
By the power plant’s specifications, water from the Que line is needed to help supply the Vinco facilities, which partly relies on a steam turbine to cool its generating system.
Water carried through Border Dam’s border line will be directed to other customers, including Gautier, Greco said.
Laurel Management is handling the approximately $140,000 project.
CSA officials said a stainless steel reinforcement band will be used inside the tunnel to repair the issue.
“We’ve used that method before,” he said.
Recreation area upgrades sought
Following up on discussion at the board’s November meeting, the Cambria Somerset Authority plans to seek funding from the R.K. Mellon Foundation to upgrade the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area.
The board has been discussing a plan to expand the park’s beach and shower facilities, add new recreational vehicle sites and add more rustic cabins since the fall of 2018 – but funding for the approximately $150,000 effort has not yet been compiled.
Meanwhile, summer park use has continued to grow, with a record 7,000 visitor day passes in July, Greco said.
By comparison the park recorded 1,284 carloads of visitors all summer in 2013, according to figures provided by the board at the time.
Greco said the board would also like to widen the recreation area’s entrance for two-way traffic next year, if possible.
He said it will likely be several months before the authority receives a response to their funding application.
