JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Over the past 20 years, the development of the Cambria Somerset Authority has provided reliable water needed to help attract job-creating manufacturing companies to the region.
It has allowed local groups to build mountain biking trails, create whitewater paddling opportunities and turn the Quemahoning Reservoir into a popular summer destination.
But it has also required Cambria and Somerset counties to help support the authority – in part through $7,900-per-month loans.
Now, just months away from seeing those annual $95,000 loan contributions expire in 2023, an approximately $2.1 million tunnel repair project has commissioners from both counties facing a new 20-year loan request from the CSA.
Cambria Somerset Authority officials plan to meet Dec. 1 to discuss an application for a $500,000 PENNVEST loan for the rest of the funding needed to repair a problem-plagued section of a water line from the Quemahoning Reservoir, CSA Chairman Jim Greco said.
Backed by support from both counties, the authority has been able to land more than $958,000 in grants toward the $2.1 million job. But even with the counties each pledging approximately $229,000 in matching funds and the authority itself tentatively planning to add $188,000, “we probably aren’t going to have enough,” Greco said.
That’s where the loan may be needed. But commissioners from both Cambria and Somerset counties have not yet committed to the loan.
In separate interviews, Cambria County Commissioner B.J. Smith and Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said their boards are still discussing what to do about the loan request – and the funding shortfall.
Smith said the board has provided details about the request to Chief Clerk Michael Gelles and Controller Ed Cernic Jr. to get a clearer financial picture of Cambria County’s options.
“It’s something we have to take seriously because, anything we borrow, it goes to debt service,” Smith said, noting that the county’s goal is to commit as little tax money as possible toward debt payments.
Dawson said the Somerset County commissioners are also still discussing the matter. But both commissioners said they also understand the importance of addressing the Foustwell Tunnel section of the Quehamoning water line.
The 2,300-foot section of pipeline is just a small part of the Quemahoning line, which runs from the reservoir in northern Somerset County into the Johnstown area.
But it has been the authority’s most frequent – and expensive – trouble spot because the narrow tunnel through which it travels makes it tough to gain access and perform repairs.
Breaks in the corridor have been fixed 12 times in the past five years, often interrupting water service to industrial customers in both counties. Greco has described the fixes as “Band-Aids” that don’t address the bigger problem.
The authority and both counties have been discussing plans to repair the line for nearly two years.
“It’s just a matter of time before it breaks again,” Greco said.
The intent is to “slip-line” a smaller 48-inch plastic pipe inside the existing 66-inch steel one. But because of rising material costs, prices for the new pipeline have doubled since 2019.
Greco said the authority understands that the counties are trying to be fiscally responsible. The authority has requested a new $300,000 grant to help offset inflated construction costs, but that’s no sure thing, he added.
And with two older PENNVEST loans set to be paid off next year, each county’s payment would tentatively drop from $84,000 a year to $45,000 with the new loan, CSA Manager Earl Waddell said.
Greco said the December deadline for the PENNVEST application process complicates the matter.
“To make the PennVEST (application) deadline can’t really wait any longer for an answer,” he said. “It takes a few months to get these applications together and submitted.”
