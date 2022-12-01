JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria and Somerset counties will back a multi-county industrial water authority’s plan to seek a loan of up to $500,000 for a high-priced water line repair project.
While commissioners from both counties are still hoping to avoid covering the $500,000 cost shortfall through another 20-year loan, they are optimistic that their full support will bolster the Cambria Somerset Authority’s chances of landing a $300,000 grant that could offset much of the project’s remaining costs.
“And we’re also supporting it ... because the future of our (region) depends on water,” Cambria County Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said. “There are places all across the United States that can only wish they had the supply of good, clean water we have ... and as time goes on, it’s going to continue to help us attract business here.”
The CSA oversees five reservoirs that together are capable of providing more than 30 million gallons of water daily to customers – many of them large manufacturers.
The authority has been pushing to address a potentially $2.1 million repair project along its largest feeder pipeline, the Quemahoning system.
Breaks along the Quemahoning line inside the narrow, hard-to-access Foustwell Tunnel have racked up tens of thousands of dollars in repair costs.
That 2,300-foot section of pipeline is just a small part of a line that runs from the Quemahoning Reservoir in northern Somerset County into the Johnstown area. But breaks inside the tunnel have shut the line down 12 times over the past five years.
CSA officials drew up a plan to fix the problem by “slip-lining” a smaller 48-inch plastic pipe inside the existing 66-inch steel pipe. But because of rising material costs, prices for the new pipeline have doubled since 2019.
While more than $958,000 has been secured in grant funding toward the job, Cambria and Somerset counties pledged $229,000 each and the CSA has budgeted another $188,000, there’s still an approximately $500,000 shortfall, CSA officials have said.
Greco said a $300,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant application, which is currently under review, would reduce that obligation. But the authority doesn’t have time to wait for a response to that application, he said.
Applying for the $500,000 low-interest PENNVEST state infrastructure loan will take months of work to meet deadlines in place to determine if a loan is securable later next year.
Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the Somerset County commissioners were concerned the PENNVEST loan application might hinder the goal of acquiring the Appalachian Regional Commission grant.
But as it turns out, the loan application would further ensure the project will occur if it’s funded – a pledge that the results-minded ARC likes to see, Dawson added.
Dawson has urged the CSA in recent years to pursue grants to address the issue. If the latest ARC grant is acquired, the authority would be able to start the project without waiting on the PENNVEST loan, she and Greco said.
Greco said he hopes to seek new proposals on the project early next year.
While both counties are pledging to help cover a portion of the project’s costs, they will also see significant funding relief in 2023. Between January and August, $84,000 in annual state loan payments will be retired from previous CSA debt, freeing both counties from those obligations.
At worst, new debt added by the Foustwell Tunnel project would only be about half that much – and possibly only a fraction of the amount, commissioners said.
