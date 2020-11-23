EBENSBURG – Elections officials in Cambria and Somerset counties confirmed Monday that election results have been certified and submitted to Pennsylvania’s Department of State.
Monday was the deadline for county elections boards in Pennsylvania to certify their 2020 general election results to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
Shirley Crowl, Cambria County’s director of elections and voter registration, confirmed that Cambria County certified its results last week, in advance of the deadline. Donald Trump received 48,085 votes (68%) in Cambria County to Joe Biden’s 21,730 (30.7%) in the presidential race, according to county data, with a small remainder going to Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen or to various write-in candidates.
Somerset County Commissioner Gerald Walker, also a member of the county’s elections board, confirmed that the board had certified Somerset County’s results earlier Monday.
Trump got 31,105 votes (77.3%) in Somerset County to Biden’s 8,543 (21.2%), with about 500 more going to Jorgensen or to a write-in candidate, according to county data.
Elections officials in Bedford County, where Trump received 23,025 votes (83.2%) to Biden’s 4,367 (15.8%), couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
Boockvar is expected to make her own certification of the state’s election results after receiving counties’ certifications.
The Department of State chief previously reported a record level of turnout in an election headlined by the presidential contest between incumbent Republican Trump and Democrat Biden.
More than 6.9 million Pennsylvanians, or 70.93% of registered voters in the state, cast ballots in person or by mail; both figures were the highest of any presidential election since at least 1960, Boockvar said.
