The Cambria Somerset Authority plans to spend $99,315 to better protect a stretch of its main 66-inch waterline that is vulnerable to corrosion.
Corrpro, a subsidiary of the Missouri-based Aegion group, will install two rectifiers that will run a one-way electric current from the line to a series of anodes to create a “cathodic protection” barrier that will discourage corrosion on the generations-old transmission line.
It’s a system already in place on other sections of the Quemahoning Pipeline but one that ends at the James Mayer Trail, CSA Manager Earl Waddell said.
And where the pipeline travels through parts of the city and Franklin Borough, “the protection isn’t the same as it should be,” he said.
The pipe serves as the authority’s main supply line for its major industrial water customers, making maintaining the Que line a necessity.
As planned, Corrpro would add rectifier systems on the line alongside Pickworth Street near the Johnstown Bypass and Hill Alley in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough neighborhood, he said.
In doing so, that would provide protection to the corrosion-prone areas of the line that run between both areas, Waddell added.
The Cambria Somerset Authority has set aside funds to cover the project, he said.
Lien lifted
Following a monthslong stalemate, a former waste coal plant’s property owner paid more than $26,000 in overdue water payments to the authority last month – a move that is removing the authority placed on the site to ensure collection.
Waddell said the authority received the full check from Indiana-based National Salvage and Service Corp.
The company acquired the property more than a year ago with the intent to sell the site and a longtime water services agreement between the CSA and its previous owner.
Until late last month, the $3,300 monthly payments remained unpaid, authority officials said.
