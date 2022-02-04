HOLLSOPPLE – The Cambria Somerset Authority is dropping its long-standing 17-foot length limit on boats.
But that doesn't mean lake-goers can start launching their cabin cruisers, ski boats and similar power-sports watercraft onto the Quemahoning, Hinckston or Wilmore reservoirs.
The lakes will remain electric motor-only, with a limit of one 12 volt battery allowed to be used, Cambria Somerset Authority Manager Earl Waddell said.
"Gasoline engines are still prohibited," he said. "And we already have regulations (in place) to prevent people from mooring on the water."
That means people cannot park a house boat on the Que or other CSA reservoirs, he said, after board members expressed concern about the possibility.
But the change in regulations would allow more flexibility for some boaters, including pontoon boat users, Waddell said.
Every year he said he gets calls and questions from boaters with 18- or 19-foot boats who check in to see if they can bring their watercraft to the Que or another CSA reservoir.
The answer has always been no, because of the board's 20-year-old guidelines.
After the authority was formed, they regulations were crafted after seeking guidance from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
They remained unchanged ever since, he said.
But after the subject was brought up again, Waddell said the commission suggested the 17-foot limit was no longer needed.
Authority members supported the idea Thursday.
Waddell noted that personal watercraft, such as Jet Skis and stand-up paddle board-style "scooters," are also prohibited.
Que line segment
Over the past decade, the Cambria Somerset Authority has spent $124,000 making numerous repairs on a branch of the Que line that runs into Franklin.
Since that section has no customers, there's no need to risk continuing that trend, the authority's L.R. Kimball Engineer, Dave Minnear, said.
The authority is shutting off water to that branch where it splits in downtown Johnstown, enabling the main section to continue serving Gautier Steel and any other city industrial buyers, while by passing the leak-prone area that runs north through Woodvale and Franklin.
"EMF (Development) used to take water for when they were demolishing the Franklin properties ... but they haven't needed water since last year," Waddell said. "If we add a (new) customer, we could quickly reopen the valve again."
