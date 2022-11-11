PORTAGE – An Armstrong county coal company was given approval to drill a single hole into a tract above the Wilmore Reservoir to explore a seam near an off-site mining project.
Cambria Somerset Authority officials approved a test drilling agreement with Rosebud Mining enabling the company to drill one test boring on a property along Patrick Road in Munster Township.
The company previously drilled a boring, with approval, further up the road, CSA officials said.
CSA Manager Earl Waddell said the company is mining near the authority’s property and the test drilling is a safety measure.
The company has not expressed any interest in continuing to mine underneath CSA land, he added.
That would acquire additional approvals regardless, he added.
CSA Chairman Jim Greco estimated the drill site is about a half-mile uphill from the reservoir.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
