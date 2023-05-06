HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – Plans to repair problem-plagued line inside the Foustwell Tunnel will cost more than $2.2 million.
The low bid on the project was 5% over the Cambria Somerset Authority’s estimate for the work, but it didn’t prevent the board from voting Thursday to get it underway.
In a unanimous vote – through a project backed by Cambria and Somerset counties – authority members voted to accept Fayette County-based J5 Construction’s $2,267,950 bid.
The work involves “slip- lining” a new 48-inch pipe inside 2,300 feet of century-old 66-inch steel pipe that runs under the Stonycreek and through a narrow, hard-to- access tunnel.
Breaks inside the tunnel have shut down the line 12 times over the past five years – often after flows through the line were paused and restarted – halting the flow of Quemahoning Reservoir water to most industrial customers in the northern Somerset County and Johnstown areas.
While the authority can tap into water from its other system of dams, the sources are viewed as backups. And one smaller dam, Border Dam, freezes over during cold winter months.
The authority’s outgoing manager, Earl Waddell, said two companies submitted bids for the work.
J5 Construction, a subsidiary of Hogen’s Heroes Inc., was the lower of the pair.
Cambria and Somerset counties, which partnered to launch the CSA more than 20 years ago, have both pledged just over $225,000 each toward the work.
But commissioners from both counties have pushed for the authority to find as much outside funding as possible and to take steps to control costs.
Appalachian Regional Commission funds through the U.S. Economic Development Agency totaling $958,000 were awarded last year, while the CSA is pledging $188,000.
With support from Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development, there’s optimism up to $300,000 of the remaining $650,000 or so will be covered by another ARC grant, but Waddell said there’s been no update yet on a decision.
A PennVEST infrastructure loan has been secured to cover the remaining balance and pay it off over a decade-plus span at a low interest rate.
Waddell said the authority hoped the project would fall around $2.1 million, but there’s no question the tunnel needs addressed, he said.
“One of these days the next break is going to be a big one,” he said. “We’ve dodged a bullet for 21/2 years.”
CSA Engineer Dave Minnear said the plan is for the contractor to stage near the Foustwell Bridge and begin slipping new line inside the aged Bethlehem Steel-built pipe from the southern end of the tunnel.
Pieces would likely be fused together on-site to feed the line through the tunnel – and in one area, underneath the river, he said.
Waddell said the project is being coordinated to occur while one of its larger customers, CPV Energy, is planning its annual fall shutdown.
That means work would likely start in September or October, he said.
The project will likely take two to three months, Waddell said.
