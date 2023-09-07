EBENSBURG, Pa. – Sheriff Don Robertson announced on Thursday that the Cambria County Sheriff's Office has begun the process of seeking accreditation through the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police and its Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the federal government is encouraging all law enforcement agencies to become accredited through an independent agency.
According to their website, The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association introduced the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program to the Commonwealth in July 2001. Since then, over 375 agencies have enrolled and 160 agencies currently maintain accredited status.
