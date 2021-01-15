Thirteen people were arrested Thursday evening as the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, the Johnstown Police Department and the Richland Township Police Department conducted a county-wide warrant sweep, Acting Sheriff Don Robertson reported Friday.
Robertson gave the names of the people arrested on active warrants as Kayla Yonkers, Seth Farabaugh, Bradley Lloyd, Doryta Farquhar, Ryan Gallagher, William Horner, Donna Hoyt Rogers, Brandon Maschak, Joshua Gasteratos, Dennille Nihart, Chris Lauver, Corey Yarnish and Josie Depto.
Additionally, during the sweep, sheriff’s deputies and Richland Township police officers executed a search warrant at an address in the 500 block of 2nd Street in Mine 37 and seized heroin, possible methamphetamine, money, scales and packaging material, Robertson said. That investigation was still ongoing Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.