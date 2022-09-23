EBENSBURG, Pa. – In an effort to continue to give back to the community, the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department is planning a donation drive for the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Beginning on Oct. 3 and continuing through Oct. 14, the department will be collecting donations at the sheriff’s office in the Cambria County Courthouse, and the sheriff’s desks in the Cambria County Human Services Building, Domestic Relations Building and the Central Park Complex.
Sheriff Don Robertson said one of his deputies approached him with the idea.
“She’s a big animal lover and she knows that I like animals,” he said. “She said, ‘What about the Humane Society? Everybody loves animals.’ ”
Robertson said that the collection is being run in conjunction with the next firearm safety course that is being held by the department, but that they also wanted to expand the opportunity to drop off donations to the public at large as the classes fill quickly.
He added that if the event is successful, the department hopes to make it an annual occurrence.
Items being collected include dog and cat food, dog and cat treats, food bowls, cleaning supplies, pet toys, pet collars and gift cards.
A full list of items and preferred brands is available on the Cambria County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page or at www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com, under ways to give and wish lists.
