Stonycreek Township solicitor Andrew Davis Gleason said the municipality has found no evidence that a Cambria County sheriff candidate has been “double dipping.”
Earlier this week, Johnstown resident John DeBartola received a letter from Gleason on behalf of township officials, stating that they had not found any indication that the candidate, Tom Owens, had taken pay from both the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office and the Stonycreek Township Police Department for the same hours on the same days.
During a June 10 Cambria County Board of Commissioners meeting, DeBartola said he had obtained time sheets from the sheriff’s office and the township that, he alleged, showed Owens working as a Stonycreek Township officer while simultaneously on the clock for the county as a deputy sheriff.
The letter from Stonycreek Township asked DeBartola to provide further documentation of his accusations.
DeBartola said he turned over his complaints “to the state attorney general, Cambria County district attorney, the state auditor general, as well as Stonycreek Township and Cambria County commissioners.”
“There is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “If you need more information on the matter, you should contact all of them and ask them what they are doing. The auditor general’s office told me they referred my complaint to the controller’s office for investigation.”
DeBartola said he is looking for “accountability and transparency.”
Owens, a Democrat, claims the allegations are not accurate, and he accused DeBartola, a Republican on the ballot for Johnstown mayor, of playing politics.
“His comments and accusations are false, and I believe that it’s strictly politically motivated on his part to accuse me of committing crimes that I haven’t committed,” Owens said.
“He’s observed, I believe he said, nine instances where it appears that I double-dipped. But yet, he never showed specifics as to those nine incidents or even commented on dates or how he believes there are nine instances. ... It’s all a lie.”
Owens said that he appreciates the township, the commissioners and the solicitor taking time to look at the matter, and invited other parties to investigate the situation as well.
“I invite anyone to do an investigation into it, because they’re not going to (find) any wrongdoing on my part,” Owens said.
“I invite the attorney general, the auditor general, the county controller, the county commissioners, the district attorney – anybody that wants to look at those records, I invite them to do so, because there is no wrongdoing on my part,” he added, accusing DeBartola of “using this as a way to tarnish my reputation.”
Cambria County Solicitor Bill Barbin said the matter is still being investigated from the county’s standpoint and he could not comment at this time.
