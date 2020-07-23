EBENSBURG – Cambria County officials are preparing to use eminent domain to acquire at least two sites for radio towers that are to be built for the county’s new public safety radio system, they said on Thursday.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Cambria County Board of Commissioners, Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt approved an ordinance authorizing the county to “utilize its power of eminent domain to acquire property ... in order to assist in the completion of the 911 system upgrade project.”
Cambria County Solicitor William Gleason Barbin said he expects he’ll need to use that power to acquire two planned tower sites in the northern part of the county. Those two sites are among five where new radio towers are slated to be constructed.
Motorola Solutions Inc. in December was awarded a $16.9 million contract for the radio system upgrade. Officials and first responders said then that the upgrade is needed because the existing system’s outdated equipment makes it unreliable and because there are spots throughout the county where no radio coverage is available.
Barbin said Thursday that Motorola Solutions engineers advised the construction of several new radio towers to ensure as much radio coverage as possible is available in the county: “They said, ‘If you are willing to put up five new towers, we think we can greatly improve the radio coverage that is going on here.’ Five new tower sites were identified.”
One of those five sites is located on property owned by the Northern Cambria Municipal Authority in Northern Cambria, Barbin said. Another is on property owned by the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority at Rock Run Recreation Area near Patton. The other three sites – one near Ashville, one in Croyle Township and one on the Dean Township-Reade Township line – are located on property owned by private individuals.
The county has negotiated an agreement with the owner of the Croyle Township property, which is located just south of U.S. Route 219’s South Fork exit – but it has not come to terms with the owners of the other two sites. According to Barbin, the owners of the Dean Township-Reade Township property have asked for “an unreasonably large amount of money,” and the owner of the Ashville-area property has refused to communicate with the county at all.
“We don’t have time to sit around with this,” Barbin said, “or else Motorola’s going to be able to claim a delay and either ask for more money or slow down their performance. We don’t want either one to happen. … In order not to delay, we need to have this authorization.”
In each case, the property to be acquired is a 75-foot-by-75-foot square, plus a strip for a road to the tower site. It’s not yet known what would be paid for each piece of property if eminent domain is used; part of the process would include an appraisal to determine a property’s value, Barbin said.
Also at Thursday’s meeting:
• The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding authorizing cooperation with Armstrong, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties for the operation and maintenance of a regional public safety radio system controller switch for the Inter-County Regional Radio System. The switch allows one county to take over 911 operations for another county if the latter’s system goes down, Barbin said.
• The commissioners approved a grant agreement with the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to provide $5.156 million in funding through June 2025 for the Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program.
• The commissioners approved an agreement with Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting Solutions Inc., of Harrisburg, to provide accounting services and support administration for the county’s $11.757 million COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant.
