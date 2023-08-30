EBENSBURG, Pa. – A fiber strand break left Cambria County-owned facilities without internet services on Wednesday.
Numerous county officials said that the outage began late Tuesday afternoon and continued throughout Wednesday in all county facilities in Ebensburg, Johnstown and the outlying areas.
Sheriff Don Robertson said that without internet, his office was unable to process gun permits and some courthouse-related paperwork, and it needed to transport inmates from Cambria County Prison due to the videoconferencing system used by the county for court hearings not working.
“It’s bad because we have customers who need service that we can’t provide,” he said. “We can’t do the concealed carry permits, and that kind of holds that up tremendously. There’s also stuff court-related that we can’t process.”
The outage prevented staff in various offices from being able to do legal research, access court information, file claims for veterans, log payments for costs and fines, and file pleas and sentences.
Both Robertson and President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III said that the outage has caused many offices to go back to paper for the time being.
Krumenacker said that many forms are not available in hard copies anymore and that the court system needed to adjust.
“We adjusted, we flex, and when it comes back on, we will be able to catch up on the items that are required to be entered on a computer to the state,” he said.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the internet services had not been restored and no estimation of restoration had been given.
According to a release issued by the commissioners, anyone with business in a county facility is encouraged to call the office beforehand due to services being impacted.
