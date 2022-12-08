JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria Regional Chamber will hold its annual Ugly Sweater Wine Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Participating vendors include B&L Wine Cellars, Classic Elements, Excise Distillery, Rusty Musket Distillery, Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery, Stone Bridge Brewing Company and Woody Lodge Winery.
There will be prizes for the ugliest sweater, funniest sweater, best couple and most creative sweater.
Tickets are $15 in advance on Eventbrite and $20 at the door.
