The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting member nominations for awards that will be presented at its annual dinner on March 3.
Awards in multiple categories will be given in honor of leaders in their industries and dedication to community service.
The Community Impact Award recognizes an organization that is making a difference in the region by taking positive action to invest in the community and sees social responsibility as an integral part of their success.
The Innovation Award recognizes an organization that develops advanced or innovative technologies, products or services to meet the needs of their customers.
There also will be awards for excellence in small business and large-scale business. Those awards honor businesses that best demonstrate exceptional leadership and a proven track record of growth and profitability.
Forms to make nominations are available through the Chamber. A description and criteria are included for each category.
“We started these awards a few years ago, but took last year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley said in an email. “I love the awards because it gives some very well deserved recognition to businesses who are going above and beyond.”
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.