EBENSBURG, Pa. – All six commercial properties slated to be demolished in the next round of Cambria County’s Act 152 program, have been found to have hazardous materials.
According to Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County Executive Director Renee Daly, six of the eight structures to be placed for bid in the next round of demolitions will require abatement of hazardous materials, which will impact bid costs.
After a survey was conducted, all commercial properties were found to have contained hazardous materials.
Properties set to be razed in this round of demolitions include residential properties in Stonycreek Township and Ferndale Avenue and commercial properties in Dale Borough, White Township, East Conemaugh Borough and Cresson.
Daly explained that the White Township Property includes six trailers and the Cresson property includes three buildings from the Old Cresson Ridge site.
She noted that the current $120,000 available for Act 152 demolitions will be needed for these properties. She added that once bids are received, the authority will know which properties they can proceed with demolishing at this time.
Daly said that the authority will advertise for bids beginning next week and plan to open bids on Oct. 12 and award the project contract on Nov. 19.
