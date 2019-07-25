EBENSBURG – Cambria County’s recorder of deeds was recently elected to lead Pennsylvania’s Recorders of Deeds Association as president.
Ray Wendekier is finishing his first term in office and previously served as first vice president of the association. In June, at the association’s annual conference, Wendekier was promoted to president.
Wendekier said he wanted to get involved with the association to exchange ideas with other recorders of deeds and advocate for or take a stance against legislation that could affect recorders of deeds offices.
“I’m a firm believer that if you want action, you need to step up and get involved,” Wendekier said.
During his first term, Wendekier said he was able to implement technology to make the recording process more efficient and accessible through online searching. E-filing has created a more efficient office and has also cut down on use of supplies and the time it takes to process physical documents, Wendekier said. Since e-filing was implemented, Wendekier said, 33 percent of records are now filed electronically.
In 2018, Wendekier’s office processed more than $2 million in state realty transfer taxes and is required to keep up to date with Pennsylvania’s Department of State and Department of Revenue.
Wendekier was previously self-employed in the title abstracting business for
25 years and worked for local attorneys and closing companies in the area to complete title examinations for real estate.
His grasp of the field is something he hopes to bring to the presidency of the Pennsylvania Recorders of Deeds Association, a role that will task him to provide guidance for his counterparts in other counties and reach out to state representatives about legislation that could affect their offices.
