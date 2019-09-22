The Cambria Radio Club will sponsor its “Ham in a Day” program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
The program is designed to help participants earn a technician level amateur radio license.
To obtain the license, individuals will receive a test of 35 questions from a question pool of about 350 questions.
You need to get a 75% to receive the license.
Preregister by emailing n3yfo1954@gmail.com. Those who preregister will get the question pool to study in advance of the course.
