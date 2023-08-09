EBENSBURG, Pa. – Repair projects continue at Cambria County Prison.
Warden Christian Smith told the prison’s board during a meeting on Wednesday that replacement of the exhaust system in the prison’s kitchen has begun. He said that seven exhaust and four motor blower units were needed for the project.
Smith said that an exhaust and a motor blower unit were purchased and installed by maintenance for $3,800.
He added that they intend to move forward with the additional units for $17,000, and also that $17,325 was spent on a water heater under emergency repair protocol.
