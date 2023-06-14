EBENSBURG, Pa. – President Judge Norman Krumenacker sounded a warning at the Cambria County Prison Board meeting Wednesday as board members and prison staff reviewed an independent audit of the prison and the prison’s financial status.
Toward the meeting’s end, Krumenacker suggested prison administration connect with County Controller Ed Cernic to create a plan now before it discovers employees misappropriated funds, which happened several years ago in another department.
Cernic noted that there are budget issues with several departments but not the additional staff to designate an employee to audit each budget.
“I’m just saying what if somebody, a year from now or two years from now, we find out somebody walked off with ($100,000). Maybe it’s worth biting the bullet and hiring someone now,” Krumenacker said.
The prison saw increases last year with overtime and uniform costs due to staff turnover.
During the meeting, three recent hires were submitted to the board to be removed from payroll, according to the warden’s report given by Deputy Warden Craig Descavish.
Cernic raised concerned about the increasing and ongoing costs from PrimeCare, the company that provides medical costs to the inmates. The controller noted that the county is now receiving multiple bills where one was received per month.
The county is currently in a three-year contract with the company, which was the lone bidder.
Descavish also told the board that the housing contract for juveniles was recently renegotiated by solicitor Bill Barbin.
Housing for juveniles from outside counties will increase from $85 a day to $150 a day and staffing costs increased from $34 an hour to $37 an hour for any staff and transports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.