EBENSBURG – Cambria County elections officials have issued a list of polling place changes in advance of Election Day, Nov. 3.
The following temporary changes were made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be reverted in 2021, according to a list provided by the Cambria County Department of Election & Voter Registration:
• Cambria Township No. 1: from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Ebensburg Center to Cambria County Services Building, 499 Manor Drive, Ebensburg.
• Dale Borough: from Garden Terrace Apartments to Dale Borough Fire Company bingo hall, 810 Bedford St., Johnstown.
• Ebensburg Borough West: from Bishop Carroll Catholic High School to Aquinas Hall at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 728 Ben Franklin Hwy., Ebensburg.
• Richland Township No. 9: from Richland Towers to Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown.
• Johnstown Center Town: from Vine Street Towers to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
• Johnstown 8th Ward No. 1: from Nelson G. Loughner Plaza to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial,
326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
• Johnstown Cambria City: from Johnstown Administration Building to St. Mary’s School, 415 Power St., Johnstown.
The following changes are permanent, according to the list:
• Ferndale Borough: from Ferndale High School to Ferndale Firemen’s Recreation Hall, 618 Westinghouse Ave., Johnstown.
• Lower Yoder Township No. 1: from St. Therese Church basement to St. Therese Church social hall, 531 Decker Ave., across the street from the church.
• Portage Township Southwest: from Maple Winds Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center to Portage Township Municipal Garage, 4109 Portage St., Portage.
• Richland Township No. 4: from Arbutus Park Manor to Arbutus Church of the Brethren, 1201 Erickson Drive, Johnstown.
• Summerhill Township South: from Beaverdale Public Library to Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Company social hall, 404 Cedar St., Beaverdale.
• Vintondale Borough: from Vintondale Municipal Building to Citizens Fire Company of Vintondale, 250 Main St., Vintondale.
• Johnstown 17th Ward No. 4: from St. Anne’s Church to St. Patrick Church hall, 609 Park Ave., Johnstown.
A list of polling places in Cambria County, including the above-listed changes, can be downloaded from the Cambria County Department of Election & Voter Registration’s website, www.cambriacountypa.gov/election-and-voter-registration.aspx.
