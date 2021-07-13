The Vintondale Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association of Cambria County was one of eight such organizations across the state named in Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor’s report for noncompliance this week.
“Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters benefit from state aid delivered through relief associations,” DeFoor said in a release. “These audits ensure they have the life-saving equipment, critical training and insurance they need to help keep our communities safe.”
The auditor’s office distributes state aid for the VFRAs, which are separate entities from the fire departments they support, and scrutinizes how that money is used.
There were seven findings listed for Vintondale, ranging from noncompliance with previous recommendations regarding expenditure documentation to securing ownership interest in proceeds for sale of a jointly purchased rescue tool.
Other findings included failure to adhere to “numerous provisions of the relief association’s bylaws,” such as keeping detailed meeting minutes, inadequate signatory authority for disbursement of funds and maintaining a complete and accurate equipment roster.
Organizations in Allegheny, Berks, Delaware, Elk, Indiana, Monroe and Venango counties were also named in the report.
Last year, more than $60 million went to 2,518 municipalities for distribution to volunteer relief associations.
To view the audit report, visit www.paauditor.gov/audit-reports.
