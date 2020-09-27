When Hurricane Laura was bearing down on their home in southwestern Louisiana, Johnstown-area natives Erin and Mark Rhoads wrestled with whether to evacuate or ride out the storm.
Laura made landfall on Aug. 27 as a strong Category 2 hurricane, bringing hundreds of millions in damage to the Lake Charles area along the Gulf of Mexico. The Rhoads family lives in the town of Carlyss, less than 10 miles west of downtown Lake Charles, in Calcasieu Parish.
“We didn’t leave until that Wednesday night,” Mark Rhoads said. “I was all in. I was just going to sit on the porch and smoke a cigar and see what happens.”
Mark, Erin, their two children and dog eventually evacuated with others from Mark’s workplace. They spent two days in Houston, about 90 minutes west.
They returned to a community that had been devastated by strong winds and flooding from the storm surge.
“We came back and the power lines were down, there were trees across the roads,” Erin said. “People were out with chainsaws so other people could get through.”
The Rhoads’ lost four oak trees in their yard. One hit the house, damaging the roof and gutters.
“We were lucky,” Erin said. “We know a lot of people who lost their homes completely.”
She fears the story of Lake Charles is getting lost in the parade of storms that has ripped the south. Tropical Storm Beta just moved through to the northwest, adding rain to a region that is just beginning to recover from Laura.
The Rhoads family was without power for three weeks. Others are still waiting and suffering.
“Most people pay attention to wherever and whenever it will come, how it moves and watching it hit,” Erin said. “Then it’s over.
“It would be nice to see a little more government support, local government support.”
‘Don’t have houses ...’
Erin Rhoads grew up in East Taylor Township, where her parents still live, and attended Bishop McCort High School.
“I was young when we had the floods in Johnstown,” she said. “I can remember my parents and how they reacted. You don’t forget about these things.”
She works as director of rehabilitation at Christus Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana medical center. Some nurses there are working three days straight through, sleeping at the hospital, then driving to New Orleans or Lafayette to spend time with their family members who had evacuated.
She said she and her husband have friends who lost everything.
“You definitely realize how lucky you are to have the basics of life,” she said. “You almost feel guilty that you didn’t lose your house.”
The local schools were scheduled to start virtual classes Aug. 31 – educational activities for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit – but schools across the region suffered $300 million in damage, according to news reports.
Now, few people have access to electricity or internet service to support remote learning.
“It’s very hard for these kids,” Erin said. “They’ve not been in school since March. But some of the kids don’t have houses anymore.”
‘Eye of the storm’
Mark Rhoads is a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He works in the fuels industry at Cameron LNG, which transforms natural gas to a liquified form along the Gulf Coast where Laura struck.
“The eye of the storm passed right over our plant in Hackberry, Louisiana – with 150 mph winds for three hours straight,” Mark said.
The Cameron LNG plant was built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, Mark said.
“I grew up in western Pennsylvania,” he said. “I wasn’t used to any of this stuff. When the ’77 flood hit, I was like 5 years old.
“We thought about these hurricanes when we would see something on TV – ‘Hey, another storm ...’ But until you live through it, you don’t know what it’s like.”
Mark Rhoads said his family runs their house – and the all-important air conditioner – with a gas-powered generator. Some neighbors and employees at his company don’t have access to a power source, so they “sleep in dark, hot houses.”
He drives to Beaumont, Texas – about 45 miles away – every day to get gas for the generator, diesel fuel for the his truck, groceries and other necessities.
“Everything people need is gone,” Mark said.
“All you see is big piles of trees along the sides of the road. All the things you used to do – like going out to eat – they’re gone. There’s just nothing here.
“But I guess all that makes you stronger, right?”
Agencies have trucked in supplies for those who can’t afford to drive an hour or more for the basics – or whose cars were destroyed by Laura.
“People come in to help,” Mark Rhoads said, “but it’s like a soup kitchen line – people waiting in line for hours for food, water.”
He added: “It sucks to live off a generator for three weeks, and have everybody sleeping in one room when it’s been 100 degrees every day.”
Many people say they’re just going to move away because of the cost to rebuild coupled with high insurance premiums, he said.
‘This was the scariest’
The days before Laura arrived brought warnings of a “catastrophic” and “unsurvivable” storm, Erin said.
She and Mark packed what they thought they needed to take if they left – extra clothes, birth certificates and Social Security cards – trying to decide “what’s worth losing and what isn’t,” Erin said.
“As the storm kept getting closer and closer, we planned to ride it out,” she said. “Then Mark and I started thinking, ‘Maybe we should go.’ ... We got everybody into the car two or three times – in the car, out of the car; ‘We’re going, we’re staying.’”
Back in Johnstown, their relatives were worried – as they always are when a big storm is rolling through the Gulf region.
“You’re glued to the Weather Channel to see where the storms are tracking and how bad they’re getting,” said Janet Flaugh, Erin’s mother. “It’s scary, and this was the scariest. Her dad and I were both scared about them.”
She said: “It was very stressful and frightening knowing that storm was headed directly toward Lake Charles, near where they live. We did a lot of praying. I literally asked God to provide a sign about whether they should stay or go, because they were changing their minds.
“It wasn’t more than half an hour later when Erin texted me about Mark’s boss offering the chance to go to Houston.”
A company crew headed west to avoid the storm, and the Rhoads family was part of the caravan.
“We have a Great Dane,” Mark Rhoads said. “We put him in the truck and hauled over to Houston for two days.”
Erin said: “When we got to Houston, we stayed up all night, watching it on TV. It was surreal watching it on TV and thinking you know what street that is, what business that is. It was tough to watch.”
‘Going to take years’
They later heard disturbing details about the hurricane.
“People told us the storm sounded like a freight train was coming through,” Erin said. “My kids would have had to hear that.”
When they got back to the Lake Charles area, “this place was a mess,” Mark said.
Erin described the community as “in shambles. ... (Laura) has taken a physical, emotional and financial toll on every citizen of southwest Louisiana.”
Her fear is that Lake Charles, Carlyss, Hackberry and the rest of the region will be forgotten as the news cycle rolls on with the next storm, the next wildfire, the next global crisis.
The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana has raised more than $5.5 million for hurricane relief, providing grants to nonprofits to help with food and other needs, according to its website. The foundation has a goal of raising $10 million.
“This is a great community,” Erin Rhoads said. “There are good people here. Neighbors are helping neighbors. You do see a lot of good when something like this happens.
“But it’s going to take years to come back. Last week was the first time I didn’t cry. I’m not an real emotional person, but when you drive through and see the devastation, your heart goes out to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.