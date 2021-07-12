It’s been three years since Cambria County has torn down the first property with Act 152 funding, which helps to demolish blighted buildings in the county.
County and South Fork officials gathered at the site of a former warehouse along Main Street in the borough on Monday to mark the occasion.
"Today’s a great day for South Fork, Cambria County and our region,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. “Most counties talk about removing blight, but Cambria County has and will continue to take action on removing blight.”
Act 152 was passed by the county commissioners in 2017.
As a part of the act, a $15 fee is placed into a demolition fund.
Commissioner B.J. Smith explained that not everyone is charged this fee.
“It’s only when you sell your home. So if I sell my home, I pay $15 and the guy that’s selling it pays $15. No tax to you unless you’re selling your home,” he said.
Commissioner Scott Hunt noted that just under 200 properties had been demolished in the city of Johnstown, and 19 in the rest of the county.
“We’re here today to celebrate a property that was here three years ago that isn’t. Act 152 is a good program, and it’s another example of when good people get together and do good things, good things happen and this was an eyesore and now it’s not,” he said. “ ... We just need to keep the momentum moving throughout the county.”
Todd Russell, mayor of South Fork, said that “securing the funds to drop these homes helps the borough.”
“If we could get homes taken down with monies from this act, it helps out our budget,” he said.
He added that new businesses will be coming into town and development will be happening to the 1889 Park, but it is the borough that needs attention for those coming into town.
“Business will be there, we just need to make sure we get the money to clean everything up,” he said.
Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, briefly detailed the process for those who may be interested in demolishing a property in their municipality
“With Act 152 we, through the Redevelopment Authority, will take applications from the community. Properties are required to be municipally owned or publicly owned. It cannot be privately owned,” Daly said.“But if you have a municipality like South Fork, they actually have another property with us as well, once that is owned by them, they submit the application and we put that in on the waiting list.”
A workshop is currently scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at Duman Lake County Park Pavillion 2, 157 County Park Road, Ebensburg, to educate municipalities on Act 152.
Questions regarding Act 152 or the seminar should be directed to Daly at 814-472-6711 or rdalycocambria.pa.us. Those with questions regarding the county tax sales are asked to contact Larissa Gavlak at 814-472-1445.
