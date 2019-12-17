EBENSBURG – Cambria County’s three commissioners and a handful of guest speakers on Tuesday morning detailed ongoing efforts throughout the county to improve public safety, demolish blighted properties, provide services for veterans, expand recreational opportunities and accomplish various other goals.
Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, William “B.J.” Smith and Mark Wissinger spoke during the 2019 State of the County address at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
Chernisky, the county’s president commissioner, said a major capital project set to begin in 2020 will include upgrades to the county’s public safety radio system. That project is designed to improve first responders’ ability to reliably communicate with each other during emergency situations. More details on the nature of and funding for the project will soon be announced, Chernisky said.
‘Not a silver bullet’
Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, provided an update on the demolition of blighted properties through the use of Act 152 funds. Act 152 of 2016 allows counties to collect a $15 fee on certain deeds and mortgages and to deposit that money in a demolition fund. Over the past 18 months, $308,416 has been spent on demolition projects in Cambria County, Daly said; of that amount, $225,736 was brought in through Act 152.
The Redevelopment Authority has completed 11 demolitions since Cambria County enacted Act 152 in 2017, and three more are either under way or set to begin within the next month or two. Once those demolitions are complete, the next round of projects will be put out for bid. The Redevelopment Authority has 19 applications for demolitions that are waiting to be funded, Daly said, estimating that it will take 18 to 20 months to raise enough Act 152 money to demolish all 19 of those properties.
“Like Tom always says, this is not a silver bullet, but it works,” Daly said. “Each demolition brings us closer to bringing down and eliminating safety issues … and bringing these properties back into taxation.”
‘A huge economic draw’
Clifford Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, discussed the ongoing expansion of the county’s network of recreational trails.
“This past year, we had two ribbon-cuttings,” Kitner said. The authority cut the ribbon in August on a two-mile extension of the Ghost Town Trail past Revloc and in October on a quarter-mile extension of the same trail that provides access to campsites near the Nanty Glo Park and Pool.
Those extensions brought the Ghost Town Trail, which marked its 25th year in existence this year, closer to becoming the first looping rail-trail in the eastern U.S., which Kitner said would make it “a huge economic draw.”
Another ongoing project is the reclamation of coal waste piles associated with the Stineman Mine in South Fork. The completion of that project will allow for the creation of a two-mile extension of the Path of the Flood trail, bringing it to within 500 yards of the breast of the South Fork Dam, Kitner said.
“Both of these projects will be completed in 2020,” he said, “and then we can actually take our Path of the Flood Historic Races from the breast of the dam the whole way down to (Johns-town’s) Stone Bridge.”
Kitner and Chernisky shared several anecdotes about how the area’s trails are drawing tourists and tourism-related dollars to Cambria County.
“Just this past year alone,” Kitner recalled, “I caught a husband and wife in a camper parked up at Ebensburg’s (Ghost Town Trail) trailhead. They were from New Mexico. I said, ‘Are you guys seriously from New Mexico? … What are you doing here?’ (They said,) ‘We’re here to ride the Ghost Town Trail, and we’re here to ride the Path of the Flood Trail.’ ”
In October, Chernisky said, he met a pair of long-distance bikers from Portland, Oregon, who were riding through the region on the Ghost Town Trail and camped out for the night in Nanty Glo: “They said, ‘We had a great host.’ They said Nanty Glo’s on the map. They’re going to come back through and spend some money.”
‘Working ... as a team’
In an update on the county’s finances, Chernisky reiterated that the board consisting of Smith, Wissinger and himself has “changed past practices” such as the overestimation of tax revenue.
He said that, when creating budgets, past commissioners estimated that 95% to 97% of county residents pay their taxes, when that figure is closer to 92% in reality. Those changes have helped bring the county from an $8.6 million deficit in 2015 to a $2.8 million surplus in 2018, he said, adding that the county’s pension fund is funded at 90%.
Chernisky noted that the county’s 2020 budget does not include a real estate tax hike. The county will have a second consecutive year with no change in property taxes in 2020. That follows two consecutive years of half-mill tax cuts, in 2017 and 2018. He said the improved financial outlook is partly the result of closer cooperation among
“It’s not the three commissioners in the county that have all the answers,” he said. “It’s the controller’s office. It’s working together as a team. It’s the salary board. It’s, ‘Every day is a budget day’ – working together.”
In an update on business-related news, Chernisky nodded to the growth of the U.S. Route 22 corridor in Cambria Township, the onlining of the CPV Fairview Energy Center in Jackson Township and the purchase by Cleveland Brothers of the former Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy wind turbine blade plant in the Cambria County Industrial Park, among other developments this year in the county.
The county spent $1.5 million on capital improvements in 2019, including new voting machines and repairs to the roof of the county’s 911 building, Chernisky said. (The county is seeking reimbursement of 60% of the voting machines’ cost from the state, which mandated the purchase.)
Smith provided an update on the ongoing repair of county bridges through the use of Act 89 funds, collected through a $5 fee on county vehicle registrations. He listed two repair projects for structurally deficient county bridges that are scheduled to go ahead in 2020. Red Mill Bridge, which has been closed for years in Blacklick Township is expected to be addressed and reopened in 2021.
‘A great public servant’
Smith and Chernisky offered salutes on Tuesday to their colleague Wissinger, who is serving the last few days of his last term in office before his retirement. Commissioner-elect Scott Hunt is scheduled to be sworn in to replace him on Jan. 2. Wissinger, a Republican, served as a commissioner for one term in the 1990s and for two more terms since 2012.
Chernisky called Wissinger “a great public servant” who is always ready with a joke or an aside to defuse the tension at high-stakes meetings. He also noted that Wissinger was partly responsible for the creation of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and the construction of the current Cambria County Prison in the 1990s.
“Mark Wissinger is a mentor,” Chernisky said. “He loves this community. He is a leader. He will be missed here in Cambria County. No. 1, he is a great person.”
Smith, who was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2015, said that Wissinger mentored him as he got his feet under him in the office: “He would always tell me, ‘Think with your heart and your mind. You’re making the right decision.’ That really stuck with me.”
‘A lifelong process’
Keith Elders, of the Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition, spoke about the status of addiction recovery programs, initiatives and efforts in Cambria County. He said that there ought to be more focus on providing long-term support to people who are in recovery from drug addiction, even after the initial treatment phase of that recovery is over.
“We’ve made great strides in the past 10 years,” he said. “We do still have a ways to go. … Treatment is being funded now more so than ever. People are getting into treatment faster than ever, and there’s more money designated for treatment than ever before. However, we don’t have enough conversation (about) what happens after treatment. Recovery is a lifelong process.”
Elders challenged members of the Cambria County community “to think of ways that you can support individuals seeking long-term recovery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.