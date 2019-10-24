EBENSBURG – A Cambria County jury awarded $1 million to a woman who filed a civil suit after her arm was injured during surgery at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
The jury delivered its verdict Tuesday in favor of Chelsy Vitanza of Latrobe.
According to the verdict slip, the jury found conduct of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center employees was "negligent and fell below the applicable standard of medical care," and a factual cause of harm to Vitanza.
The jury dismissed judgements against two doctors and a medical equipment manufacturer also named in the civil lawsuit, which was filed in 2017 by attorneys from Woomer & Talarico of Pittsburgh.
A statement issued Wednesday by hospital spokeswoman Emily Korns says: "Conemaugh Health System respects the process undertaken by the court and jury."
The hospital statement continues: "We are currently evaluating the verdict to consider our legal options and cannot offer additional perspective at this time. Regardless of this matter, we stand firm in our commitment to providing high quality care to our patients and community."
The civil complaint says Vitanza was under general anesthesia for a diagnostic laparoscopy at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in March 2015.
During that procedure, the arm board disconnected from a surgical table and caused Vitanza's right arm to drop while attached to the board, the suit says.
When Vitanza came out of anesthesia, she complained of right arm pain. During a post-op visit in April 2015, Vitanza also complained of pain in her right arm and shoulder as well as frequent numbness to her right forearm and hand.
The civil complaint says Vitanza sustained a right anterior shoulder capsule strain, severe pain in her right arm, shoulder and neck, partial loss of sensation in her right arm and shoulder and other related injuries as a result of what occurred during the surgery at Conemaugh.
Vitanza's suit sought compensation for lost earnings, further medical treatment and other costs related to her injury.
Her civil complaint alleged negligence and liability against Conemaugh, two medical doctors and Skytron, the manufacturer of the surgical table and arm board.
