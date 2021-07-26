EBENSBURG – “Just to err on the side of safety,” masks will be back in Cambria County courtrooms, President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III said on Monday.
Krumenacker said reinstating the mask requirement, which will take effect Tuesday, is the only change to his order from earlier this month, allowing employees and attorneys with proof of vaccination to have a choice on mask wearing in the courtrooms, hallways, offices and other common areas and requiring masks for the public.
According to Krumenacker, there have been no issues with the protocols that have been in place since the beginning of July, and that are set to expire Aug. 31.
“Hopefully by the end of the month, we will be back on track,” he said of the county.
Krumenacker plans to re-evaluate the order before it expires.
Currently, the county has had 14,881 positive COVID-19 cases, and 46.8% of residents who are fully vaccinated.
He said it was in consultation with several medical professionals that he made his decision.
“We will chug along the best we can,” Krumenacker said.
“I made a couple of phone calls this (Monday) morning to people that I contact, who help us locally at Conemaugh and our EMS people.
“They said, ‘Well, you know everyone is just holding their breath,’ so I figured at least for the courtroom, I could say everyone has to have their masks on.”
Krumenacker said over the next several days, there will be an increased amount of people in the courthouse, and he is looking to protect the public.
“We’ve got jury selection coming up on Wednesday, so I want everybody to be prepared to protect the jurors,” he said.
Krumenacker added that while he does not want to make light of the situation, he believes the courthouse has been able to stay open during the pandemic because of precautions taken by the staff.
“We’ve been very fortunate, and it’s because everyone is cautious and cooperative to look out for each other,” he said.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.