EBENSBURG, Pa.– Masks will still be required by the public in Cambria County Court facilities after an order issued Monday by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
Krumenacker’s order replaces a previous plan that expires Tuesday, but the judge said that most of the content remained that same.
“I’m quite frankly continuing this as we are because we’ve been doing well,” he said.
“I’ve not had any reports that we’ve had any huge increase of infections in our system, and we haven’t lost anybody since our last order. So unless I see a real surge in cases, I’ll probably maintain.”
All operations of the court facilities have been back to normal since July.
Krumenacker’s previous order allowed vaccinated employees and attorneys to file copies of their vaccination cards. Those individuals have the choice to wear a mask in their offices or public areas, but are required to be masked in the courtroom.
This was a modification made after the previous order was issued.
The order’s only other new addition prohibits masks with exhalation valves, vents or holes; single-layer cloth masks; face covers made of mesh or lace type fabric; and masks made of thin fabric that does not block light.
Krumenacker’s new order will remain in place until Dec. 31, and he said he hopes for guidance from the state in that time.
“Right now as far as running the courts, we’re going to maintain the best that we can as far as protecting individuals, both employees and nonemployees,” Krumenacker said.
“We’re going to continue following the directive of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that we are open and hope for some guidance.”
