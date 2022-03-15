EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III has issued an order lifting the masking order for employees and attorneys in Cambria County Court facilities a second time.
“We continually review the science, get input from Emergency management as well as HR and it seems like it’s appropriate at this point,” he said.
“However, we’re keeping it in place for those off the streets, because we deal with people from really all over the east coast that roll in here and since it’s still a significant issue since Cambria County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.”
The order, dated Friday, will allow vaccinated employees who have their vaccination cards on file with human resources and attorneys who have their cards on file with Krumenacker’s office to have the option to wear masks.
At the beginning of July, Krumenacker lifted the masking policy for vaccinated employees and attorneys with proof of vaccination on file. By the end of July, masks had been reinstated for the courtrooms, leaving individuals with the option of going without masks in hallways and other common areas.
In January, due to an increase in cases, Krumenacker reinstated masks in all areas except when employees were at their working space.
Krumenacker said that during the past several weekends he had been at several gun bashes in the area with large amounts of people where no one was wearing a mask, which leads him to believe they are feeling safe.
“I think people are just tired, but I do believe the science is showing we’ve been successful as far as vaccinations,” he said.
The judge added that the protocols will continue to be watched based on the science.
“It’s going to be around, it’s just at what level,” Krumenacker said. “If another variant comes through that makes a lot of people sick or there’s another issue that arises, we’ll try to reinstate the order, but from day one, we’ve tried to be flexible.”
Social distancing and cleaning protocols will remain in place as a part of the order.
