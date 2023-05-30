EBENSBURG – A Missouri man appeared before a Cambria County judge on Tuesday as attorneys argued to dismiss over two charges that left a jury deadlocked in a rape case against him last month.
Last month, a Cambria County jury found Cliff Christopher Maloney Jr., 31, not guilty of four of the six counts against him and told President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III that further deliberation would not bring them to a verdict on the remaining two counts. Maloney, had been charged in 2022 with assaulting sexually assaulting a then-freshman student at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 2013 when he was a resident assistant.
Maloney was found not guilty on one count of rape of a substantially impaired person, rape of an unconscious person and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on one count of aggravated indecent assault without consent and one count of sexual assault.
Attorney Caroline Donato, who represents Maloney along with Peter Kratsa, of West Chester, and David Raho, of Johnstown, argued that retrying the two charges would be barred by double jeopardy.
Donato argued that the charges and the issue of consent have already been litigated and dismissed by a jury.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Weil argued that the jury had been provided instructions that if they believed that there was no consent then they could convict for sexual assault. She added that they did not believe double jeopardy applied because the jury did not reach a decision on if there was consent or not.
Krumenacker will release an opinion on whether the charges will be dismissed or proceed to a second trial at a later date.
The following also appeared in Cambria County Court Tuesday before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein:
• Shannon Hicks, 41, entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct after he was present when two runaway teens were provided alcohol at his residence. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. July 20.
• David Michael Smith, 24, entered a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license and driving under the influence in relation to March 21, 2021, rollover crash along Route 219. He also entered guilty pleas to disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person in a separate case. He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 29.
