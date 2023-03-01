EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria County judge has denied a post-sentence appeal by a state prison inmate who is serving a life sentence for a 2014 Johnstown murder after he appeared in Cambria County court last year as part of his bid for a new trial.
Judge Linda Rovder Fleming denied a motion for relief from Joshua Nathaniel Cambric, 42, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Tony Phillips outside the former Edder’s Den in the city's West End.
Cambric had filed a petition under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows people who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.
He appeared in Cambria County court last year during a hearing at which three attorneys who previously represented him – Arnold Bernard, Gary Vitko and current Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer – were questioned about their defense strategies, and attorney Christy Foreman was questioned about her appeal strategies, by Cambric’s current attorney, Michael Carbonara, and Gregory Simatic, of the state Office of Attorney General.
Rule 600, which lays out a defendant's right to a speedy trial in Pennsylvania, was also discussed during the hearing.
Fleming wrote in an opinion issued Feb. 22 that the Rule 600 issue had previously been litigated and that “the vast majority of (Cambric’s) alleged ineffective assistance of counsel allegations failed to establish arguable merit of the underlying claim in the first instance."
Cambric is currently housed at SCI-Somerset.
