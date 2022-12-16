EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria County Court of Common Pleas judge has been appointed to take a leadership role on a state commission.
Judge Tamara Bernstein was recently named the chairwoman of the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing.
Created by the state’s General Assembly in 1978, the commission is tasked with maintaining a statewide sentencing policy that provides uniformity and flexibility for punishment.
Bernstein said the commission is currently working on revamping sentencing guidelines.
“It will change a lot about sentencing and the concept of it, which is to make sentencing more predictable and more cohesive, across the state,” she said, adding that the commission is also currently working on updating the reporting system for sentences as well.
She has served on the commission since October 2017, when she was appointed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Subsequent appointments were upheld by the Pennsylvania Superior Court.
In addition to overseeing the commissions quarterly meetings, Bernstein says that as chairwoman she will work with the director of the commission and discusses any materials or conducts evaluations.
She is one of four judges on the commission. Her appointment was the first time Cambria County has been represented. The commission also consists of two state senators, two state representatives, one criminologist or professor, one district attorney and one defense attorney.
She previously served as vice chair before her appointment to the new role on Dec.1.
Bernstein joined the Cambria bench in 2016 and oversees criminal, civil and children and youth cases.
