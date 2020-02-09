A viral outbreak detected Saturday forced temporary closure of the cat room at the Humane Society of Cambria County, Richland Township, Executive Director Jessica Vamos announced Sunday.
The shelter is located at 743 Galleria Drive Extension, Johnstown.
She said cat intakes and adoptions will be suspended during a two-week quarantine period, which was effective immediately.
“No cats or kittens are permitted to leave or enter the shelter during this time,” Vamos said in an email to area media.
In a press release, the humane society said three cats “started to decline and were transported to a local veterinarian” on Saturday.
The humane society said: “All cats or kittens will remain under close observation of staff and those infected will remain under treatment of veterinarian staff. Cats or kittens infected or showing symptoms of the virus will remain in isolation during the two-week quarantine period.”
Vamos said the society’s dog room will remain open during the cat quarantine, with dog intakes and adoptions functioning as normal.
“Individuals who need to place a cat during our two-week quarantine are encouraged to contact surrounding rescues and shelters,” the press release said.
Check back for additional details on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.