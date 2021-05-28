Cambria Heights Middle School was redesignated again Friday as a School to Watch through the Pennsylvania Don Eichhorn Schools program of the state Association for Middle Level Education.
This is the third time in 10 years the institution has received the honor.
“It’s awesome,” Principal Jarrod Lewis said. “It’s about doing what’s best for our students and continuously improving.”
To celebrate the redesignation, created by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform, a ceremony was held at the middle school.
Local leaders, students and representatives from the state Association for Middle Level Education filled the gymnasium to hear from a roster of speakers.
For a school to receive the three-year-long designation, the institution must demonstrate academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structure and processes.
There’s also a lengthy application process, an intensive interview and a site visit from leading state and national educators and administrators.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this checklist was accomplished virtually this year.
Cambria Heights Middle School was first honored on the list of “Schools to Watch” in 2012, then again in 2015.
“I can’t express how proud I am of Cambria Heights and the achievement we’ve received here,” Superintendent Michael Strasser said during his remarks.
He commended the leadership of the middle school, as well as the staff, and added that it is a “special place.”
Bruce Vosburgh, director of the state Schools to Watch chapter, presented the new banner to a group from the school toward the end of the live-streamed ceremony.
He said it was “quite an accomplishment” for Cambria Heights.
Lewis credited the students as the reason the middle school was redesignated and noted that it took a lot of people working together to get the honor.
“It’s a great school,” Vosburgh said after the ceremony. “They do a lot to keep the kids involved.”
The designation impressed eighth-grader Ellie Bender.
“I think it’s great,” she said.
Bender added that she thought the teachers “really know what they’re doing” and that they deserve the title as much as anyone else.
During the ceremony, the Joan Jarret Awards for the Central Region and Promising Practitioner Award were given out by Paul Meck, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association for Middle Level Education.
Students Isaac Weiland and Melina Gaida were presented with the Jarrett honors for their leadership, citizenship and positive contributions for to the school and community.
Nathan Bearer, a teacher at the school, won the practitioner award.
