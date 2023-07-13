A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 10:23 pm
The Cambria Heights High School, Class of 1962, will host an informal picnic gathering from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at a reserved pavilion at Hastings Memorial Park.
Attendees should bring their own lunch.
