JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program is holding a free Responsible Alcohol Management Program session in conjunction with The Learning Lamp from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Young People’s Community Center in Ebensburg.
This event will be led by a state Liquor Control Board-approved RAMP trainer and the goal is to raise awareness so staff and volunteers know how to safely serve alcohol to customers 21 or older.
To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/RAMP12-12-22, and for more information, contact prevention coordinator Elizabeth ElBayly at 814-262-0732, ext. 287, or email eelbayly@thelearninglamp.org.
