Cambria County has been granted $149,990 in funds from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to support a program designed to provide treatment to prison inmates who are addicted to opioids or other drugs, state Rep. Frank Burns said Wednesday.
Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said the funds will support the Cambria County Prison’s 360 Assistance program, which provides drug treatment services to inmates with drug addictions, with the goal of reducing recidivism.
The grant was approved on Wednesday during the PCCD’s quarterly meeting.
Burns said in a press release that the award “will ensure that offenders can effectively kick their addiction and have a greater chance of being productive members of society once they’ve done their time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.