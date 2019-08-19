PATTON – Cambria County Farm Bureau members have been holding legislative farm tours for years, often repeatedly asking local officials for assistance in addressing the issues that affect them.
While some issues – such as gas well royalties and immigration reform – could take many years to rectify, farm bureau members have seen positive results from the annual tour.
For example, in May, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc announced that legislation he sponsored was approved to help farmers by increasing the permitted width for farm equipment on roads statewide.
Senate Bill 338 changed the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code to increase that width from 16 feet to 18 feet to accommodate common, larger equipment farmers are using.
On Monday, Tom Smithmyer hosted the annual farm tour at his corn and soybean operation in Clearfield Township outside of Patton, where his granddaughter, Molly, also operates a popular sunflower maze.
Smithmyer said the event is important to him and many local farmers to communicate their issues with legislators and hear from legislators about the obstacles to addressing those issues.
“We know they can’t agree with us all the time,” Smithmyer said. “It’s a two-way street.”
Marty Yahner, a sixth-generation Patton farmer and government relations chair for the county farm bureau, said “agriculture is in dire straits right now,” with stark decreases in farm net incomes and record high debts and bankruptcies.
Fewer farms mean less food to go around, Yahner said, which could create higher food prices for consumers.
The effects of trade and tariffs on farms is a hot topic in the news, Yahner said, but another issue has farmers more concerned: African swine fever.
The disease has killed more than one-third of China’s hog population, Yahner said, affecting the sale of American-produced corn and soybeans to feed those herds.
“That has hurt our corn and soybean prices just as much as trade and tariffs have,” Yahner said.
Without a cure or vaccine, Yahner said there are heightened concerns about the disease killing off hogs in the U.S. and spiking the price of pork.
Colver farmer Bob Davis said there are already extra inspections on pork coming into the U.S. In addition, county fairs are now prohibiting those who show hogs to transport the animals back to their farms.
Instead, hogs must be slaughtered at a registered slaughterhouse after the fair, he said.
On statewide issues, local farmers are hoping for reform to civil liability when it comes to agritourism and relief from indoor sprinkler systems for barns and other farm buildings used for social events.
Marty Westrick, a farmer from Carrolltown, said many farmers are getting creative for alternative incomes generated through corn or sunflower mazes, pick-your-own events, barn rentals for weddings or other events on their properties.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau supports legislation that would set a higher bar for a plaintiff to collect damages from an injury that occurred during that type of agritourism event, as well as a bill that would exempt farmers from installing sprinkler systems in barns and farm buildings in order to hold events there.
“We’re just asking for common sense,” Westrick said.
After a dairy summit that included USDA Secretary Sonny Purdue, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson and John Joyce, the tour concluded with discussion about efforts to offer whole milk in schools.
Carissa Itle-Westrick, of Vale Wood Farms, said most schools abide by federal nutrition guidelines in order to receive reimbursement for lunch programs.
Currently, Vale Wood Farms provides 1% white milk and a choice of 1% flavored or skim flavored milk.
Schools in Cambria County are split on the issue, Itle-Westrick said.
Because milk is priced according to the amount of milk fat, it can be a factor for schools with tight budgets.
But those in the dairy industry hope to provide a product that most resembles what comes from the cow, which is about 3.67% milk fat.
It takes some effort to provide the best taste possible in a watered-down version of the product.
“We want to be allowed to do a better job,” Itle-Westrick said.
