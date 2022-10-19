EBENSBURG – A year has passed since Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator and 911 director Art Martynuska appeared before the county commissioners and controller Ed Cernic for his annual budget request, but some things remained the same.
Once again, Martynuska appeared before the group asking for funds to replace a hazmat vehicle from 1994. Martynuska said that while the vehicle only has 20,000 miles, repairs are extensive due to the age of the vehicle.
Last year, Martynuska requested funds for a lease of a foam truck and the hazmat vehicle, but funds for only one of the vehicles was granted. The foam truck was only ordered within the past several weeks and is not in the county’s possession yet.
Due to outdated bids, Martynuska only had one current bid for the vehicle, which was $150,000 for the vehicle and transfers.
He explained that if the vehicle were to break down, smaller vehicles were available and equipment would need to be moved into multiple smaller vehicles.
No money was allotted for the truck in the tentative budget once again, and Cernic asked that talks on the matter continue.
In the tentative budget for 911, $6,000 was included for laptops to be used at the Central Park Complex as a backup 911 center.
When justifying the expense in updating the equipment, Cernic asked why there needed to be a fully operational backup command center.
Martynuska explained that the center is for in the event of an emergency and the main center cannot be used so that there is not a lapse in incoming calls or dispatch.
He added that the downtown center was used earlier this year.
Martynuska hopes to purchase six laptops.
The county budget hearings will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the commissioner’s office.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
