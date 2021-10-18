EBENSBURG, Pa. – Requested funding for two new emergency response trucks sparked the most discussion during Monday morning’s round of budget hearings by Cambria County commissioners.
Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska’s proposed budgets included $25,000 for the first year’s lease on a new truck to be equipped with a high expansion foam generator being donated by the City of Johnstown.
At the end of the five-year lease, the county would own the truck, Martynuska said.
The second proposed purchase was $160,000 for a new truck equipped with hazardous materials response equipment.
The new truck is needed to replace the county’s existing hazmat truck, which is 30 years old, Martynuska said.
During the hearing, county Controller Ed Cernic Jr. asked why the city fire department was getting rid of the foam-spraying equipment. Martynuska said the city has another use for the truck on which the system is mounted.
The system can fill a room in a matter of minutes to extinguish certain types of fire, Martynuska said. If the foam system is not filled, the system acts like a giant fan and can be used to quickly ventilate buildings following a fire or in the event of a gas leak.
“If we didn’t have it, what would we do?” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky asked.
“We’d have to bring one in from another county,” Martynuska said.
Contacted by The Tribune-Democrat after Monday’s hearing, Johnstown Fire Chief Robert Statler said the foam system needed repairs so it was removed from the city’s truck chassis.
“It was an asset used by the county,” Statler said. “It would be more accessible for other areas of the county (in Ebensburg).”
With the Johnstown system out of service, the nearest units are in Greensburg and Latrobe, Statler said.
“It’s something that’s needed, but my budget is tight,” Statler said. “I didn’t have the money to put into repairs.”
Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said the addition of two trucks in one year could stress the budget.
The county has done without the foam system but has had a hazmat truck for 30 years, Smith pointed out.
The county’s current hazmat truck is put into action about six to 12 times a year, Martynuska said. It is used for fuel spills and other hazardous material situations.
Asked what local fire companies would do without a county-based hazmat truck, Martynuska said, “They would call a private contractor or another county.”
Funding for the foam truck was left in Martynuska’s budget, but the hazmat truck funding was removed after officials decided it could be purchased out of the county general fund, if needed.
Chernisky said the budget hearings are primarily information-gathering sessions as the county spending plan is developed.
"This is not finished today," he said. "We are going to review everything. We didn't rule anything out at all."
Continued discussions will include Martynuska, he added.
After the hearing, Cernic said he had concerns about both vehicle purchases.
“I know maybe there’s a small need for those trucks,” Cernic said. “If they are only used six to 12 times a year, I don’t think that’s a good use of county funds.
“One truck is 30 years old and only has 20,000 miles on it.”
Martnyuska’s budget hearing was the longest of the day, covering three separate budgets: the emergency management and county 911 offices, along with two special funds: Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Act and the Special Hazardous Assistance Response Program, or SPARK.
Monday’s hearings also included the tax assessment office, election and voter registration office, geographic information system office as well the conservation district and the prothonotary, register of wills and controller row offices.
The hearings are scheduled to continue through Thursday. Tuesday’s hearings include the county courts, tax claim bureau, clerk of courts and recorder of deeds.
