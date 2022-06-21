HARRISBURG, Pa. – The coordinator of Cambria County’s Emergency Management Agency recently received a state board appointment from Gov. Tom Wolf.
Emergency Management Agency and 911 Executive Director Art Martysnuka was appointed to the Pennsylvania State Fire Advisory Board on June 8.
The board advises the Office of the State Fire Commissioner on legislation, programming, operation of the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy and other matters that the fire commissioner may request or as directed by the General Assembly.
Martysnuka’s appointment on the board will continue through June 8, 2024.
