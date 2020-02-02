Cambria Elementary School in the Central Cambria School District was honored Jan. 27 by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as a “Distinguished Title 1 School.”
The school is one of 94 honorees out of more than 2,000 eligible Title 1 schools in the state.
If a title 1 school has academic achievement and/or growth for the two previous academic years receive this honor.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as a Distinguished Title 1 School,” Elementary Principal Jenn Mesoras said.
