EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Commissioners approved a new full-time deputy coroner Thursday after an initial motion to table the action.
Per-diem deputy coroner Emilee Henn appeared before the commissioners at their meeting to raise concerns about the procedure in which the full-time position was being filled.
Henn said that she and others that had applied were notified that they would be met with after the start of the new year about the position.
On the agenda for Thursday’s meeting it was listed that fellow per-diem deputy Ira Hart would be moved to the full-time deputy position.
Henn stated that no one was notified of this and this did not align with the timeline she and others were given.
When it came time to vote on moving Hart to full-time, President Commissioner Tom Chernisky motioned to table the action but the motion failed when it was not seconded.
Commissioner Scott Hunt made a motion to approve moving Hart to full-time but asked solicitor Bill Barbin what rights the commissioners have in the situation since elected officials – including Coroner Jeffrey Lees – have 1620 Rights, which gives them the power to hire and fire staff.
Henn also questioned procedures and activities within the coroner's department.
Barbin said outside cases with "evidence of criminal wrongdoing," then the coroner would have the right to hire and fire staff. If the commissioners would not have approved the hire, it could have resulted in litigation due to Lees’ 1620 rights, Barbin said.
