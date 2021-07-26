District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer unveiled three safe exchange zones Monday in Cambria County.
The sites at the Cambria Township Police/Municipal Building, Cambria County Courthouse and the Northern Cambria Police/Borough Building join the site created earlier this year at the Johnstown Public Safety Building, giving residents a safe place to transfer online purchases or for child custody exchanges.
The exchange zones come after Denise Williams, a nurse from the Hornerstown section of Johnstown, was killed in Geistown, after arriving at a borough apartment to buy a refrigerator.
Williams was fatally stabbed inside the apartment’s bathroom, Geistown police investigators said.
“Sometimes it takes a tragedy to realize things that you need, and it’s unfortunate. With the safe exchange zone, again unfortunately it happened within my jurisdiction to someone, and with these exchange zones being set up, it’s going to add another form of security and safety for all the residents,” said Geistown Borough police Chief Nick Zakucia.
“You have no idea who you’re buying something from when you’re doing it virtually.”
Zakucia said he hopes the monitored sites will deter criminals.
“I hope that it would discourage any criminal from doing this exchange while they’re on camera and it’s being monitored by the police,” he said.
“It would discourage them from maybe even committing a crime. It may deter a lot of crime. It’s a great thing. It’s unfortunate how it had to come to be, and it’s unfortunate we need something like this.”
Ebensburg Borough Police Chief Terry Wyland said that while the borough’s area is monitored at all times, he encourages it to be used during the day.
“I think it’s a great idea. It just gives somebody a safe place to come if they’re looking to buy or exchange things,” Wyland said.
“It’s all video, and during the day, the sheriffs are here, and during the night and the weekends, we’re around. I would tell people mostly during the daytime, not to do it at night, but we’re here.”
Gary Makosy, of Cambria Township, said he believes the safe zone is a great idea, especially with the township being located right off of the highway in a central location.
“It’s a great thing," he said.
"It gives people a place to feel safe – to communicate with a total stranger, and feel comfortable about it, for a child custody safe exchange, marketplace sites and any other reason.
“It makes people a little bit more comfortable. Whether it’s Facebook Marketplace or child custody, it just gives another place that you can do that to keep people safe."
Northern Cambria Mayor Lisa Mays said the exchange zone helps one thing the borough is all about – safety.
“My big thing is safety," she said.
"This is a safety issue, and that’s what we’re all about. I think it’s great.
“I’m just happy that Northern Cambria stepped up to be a part of something like this, and work with the district attorney on his project and that he considered us.”
Neugebauer said that oftentimes one does not know who they are dealing with online or their intentions.
“When you’re dealing with people online, you never really know who is on the other end of that communication," he said.
"While we like to think that nobody has nefarious thoughts, unfortunately sometimes people do. So we encourage people to use these spaces for any type of transaction that they may need."
Neugebauer said an additional three safe exchange zones will be unveiled in the next several weeks, including one in Geistown Borough, which will be dedicated.
He added that he hopes the spaces will be used and that more municipalities will want to add the zones.
