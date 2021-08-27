EBENSBURG – Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer announced Friday that Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office will not proceed with criminal prosecution of the four Cambria sheriff’s deputies found to be working for other municipalities because of insufficient evidence.
Neugebauer referred to an audit completed by county Controller Ed Cernic on Aug. 13. Representatives for the Office of Attorney General said that the matter was referred to them by Neugebauer in August 2020 and brought to their attention in July 2020 by Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith.
“The attorney general’s office accepted the referral and proceeded to do an in-depth and full investigation into the matter to determine whether or not criminal charges were appropriate,” Neugebauer said in a press release. "My office forwarded all information which we received throughout this process to the attorney general’s office.
“After their review, the attorney general’s office independently determined that there was not sufficient evidence to initiate criminal prosecution. I have informed the county commissioners and appropriate department heads of the determination.”
The audit report did not name individuals within the sheriff's department.
The probe determined that an individual referred to as Sheriff’s Deputy No. 1 attended 17 hearings for a municipal police department from 2018 through 2020 during paid county hours, and was compensated for nine of the hearings by both the county and the municipality.
The audit also found that:
• Sheriff’s Deputy No. 2 attended one hearing on paid county working hours in 2019, but was only paid by the county.
• Sheriff’s Deputy No. 3 attended one hearing on paid county working hours in 2018, but was only paid by the county.
• Sheriff’s Deputy No. 4 attended one hearing on paid county working hours in 2018, and was found to have been paid by both the county and the municipality.
