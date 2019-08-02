EBENSBURG – The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion seeking to consolidate the cases against three Johnstown individuals who are facing drug charges that resulted from a search warrant executed earlier this year.
Shakir Smith, 42, was arrested at a Ferndale Avenue home on a parole detainer just two weeks after his release from prison in January.
Cambria County Drug Task Force agents said marijuana, two firearms and ammunition were found inside the residence, which prompted charges against Smith’s son, Lenoxx Newcomer, 19, and the teen’s mother, Lisa Newcomer, 40. All three have criminal histories and were on parole or probation at the time of those charges.
Smith was paroled on Dec. 24 after at least four years of incarceration for crimes related to two separate cases: one involving drug charges and the other for the beating of a fellow Cambria County Prison inmate in 2014, which authorities described as an act of witness intimidation.
The case that landed Smith back in jail was slated for jury selection Thursday, but is now on hold until Judge David Tulowitzki hears arguments next week about consolidating Smith’s case with those against Lisa Newcomer and Lenoxx Newcomer. Tulowitzki is also scheduled to hear arguments concerning suppression of evidence in the cases against Lisa Newcomer and Lenoxx Newcomer next week.
Jury selection for all three defendants is now scheduled for Aug. 22.
President Judge Norman Krumenacker III denied Smith’s motions to suppress evidence, dismiss the charges and consider nominal bail.
Smith was deemed delinquent by his state parole officer after he failed to report as required and living in a home that was not his approved residence, which authorized law enforcement to take Smith into custody as they would an individual with an active arrest warrant.
The Ferndale Avenue residence where Smith was located and arrested is the home of Lisa Newcomer. A search warrant was executed there after drug task force agents reportedly performed a protective sweep to ensure officer safety and locate a known third person in the home, Lenoxx Newcomer.
During that sweep, agents said, contraband was seen in plain view, prompting them to obtain a search warrant. The search resulted in the discovery of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, 20 cellphones, two firearms and ammunition, police said.
Smith, Lisa Newcomer and Lenoxx Newcomer were charged with several drug offenses related to the search warrant.
Smith was initially taken to Cambria County Prison after his arrest, but was moved two days later to Centre County Correctional Facility, where he has since been housed, according to online court documents.
Lisa Newcomer’s bail was reduced in March, and she is now free on bond.
Lenoxx Newcomer was also charged with receiving stolen property and prohibited possession of a firearm. He is still in custody at Cambria County Prison.
Lenoxx Newcomer has been involved in several weapons-related incidents in the city over the past three years and has been a gunshot victim in two separate incidents, one in Moxham in September 2016 and the second in the West End in July 2018. In both instances, Lenoxx Newcomer told authorities he had no idea who was firing at him, but he told a county judge in court that he assumed “tension” between two neighborhood groups was to blame.
He was convicted of illegally possessing a weapon in February 2017.
